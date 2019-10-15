Free concert series in downtown Chandler

Rock Lobster, above from rocklobsterband.com, performs Friday, Oct. 18 at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, 3 S. Arizona Ave . (dafire.com)

The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is launching a new concert series coined “Friday Night Live!” Two musical acts will perform 6-9 p.m. the third Friday of every month at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, 3 S. Arizona Ave. The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

The series will run October to May and the lineup is:

Friday, Oct. 18: Black Beard’s Delight and Rock Lobster

Friday, Nov. 15: Chandler Children’s Choir and Desert Dixie

Friday, Dec. 20: Uptown Angels and Phoenix Boys Choir

Friday, Jan. 17: Basha High School Jazz band and The Rave

Friday, Feb. 21: Jam Pak Neighborhood Band and Mogollon

Friday, March 20: Chandler High School Jazz Band and Pearl Ridge

Friday, April 17: Willis Junior High School Jazz Band and Sugahbeat

Friday, May 15: Corona del Sol Steel Drum and Shallow Water

Go to downtownchandler.org/fridaynightlive.

