Free heart health screenings to be offered Feb. 24

Mountain Vista Medical Center will present its 11th annual free Heart Healthy Day, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1301 S. Crismon Road in Mesa.
The community event is intended to help Arizonans take charge of their heart health with health screenings and wellness tips, according to a press release.
Mountain Vista Medical Center will be offering several heart-smart screenings to help people gauge their current health status and learn how to treat or prevent potentially life-altering diseases.
These screenings include: glucose and cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks, body mass index checks, stroke and cardiac risk assessments.
Heart Healthy Day will feature an inflatable 26-foot-long walk-through heart exhibit. The Mega Heart is approximately 21 feet long by 15 feet wide by 12 feet high.
Participants will be able to see the heart from the inside and see a model of how blood flows while learning about heart disease and heart defects.
The Mega Heart provides visitors with a highly interactive educational experience about America’s No. 1 killer: heart disease.
Visitors are able to enter through the largest vein that feeds the heart — the superior vena cava — and exit through the largest artery that leaves the heart — the aorta.
Visitors can step inside the human heart, learn about cardiovascular functions, observe examples of various types of heart disease and see displays explaining some of the latest medical treatments for heart problems.
More than 17.3 million people die from heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases around the world each year, according to the release.
That number is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million deaths by 2030, according to the release.
In Arizona, 1-in-4 deaths are directly caused by heart disease or stroke, echoing the national statistics, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. A third of these deaths are preventable through increased understanding of risk factors and simple lifestyle changes.
To register for this free event, visit mvmedicalcenter.org or call 1-877-924-9355.