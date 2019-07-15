A Queen Creek staff member, left, shows a stoplight to a man at the Queen Creek Transportation booth during a social. (Town of Queen Creek)

Cool off with friends and neighbors at the Town of Queen Creek’s ice cream social 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 20 at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Hosted by the Queen Creek Town Council, the event provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about what’s happening in town while enjoying a Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen, according to a release.

Whether you have a question about a roadway project, Census 2020, fire station locations or want to know more about new businesses coming to town, the ice cream social has the answers. Town representatives will be available to answer questions, share information and display upcoming projects.

In honor of Parks and Recreation month, there will be a variety of free activities available for residents to Game On at this year’s ice cream social. From music room fun to LIM Karate, sportball, Zumba, and more, there is something for everyone, according to the release.

