Gilbert Regional Park grand opening Sept. 21

Concept of Gilbert Regional Park (Submitted graphic) Concept of Gilbert Regional Park (Submitted graphic) Concept of Gilbert Regional Park (Submitted graphic) Concept of Gilbert Regional Park (Submitted graphic)

The grand opening celebration of Gilbert Regional Park is Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3005 E. Queen Creek Road in Gilbert.



This free event is sponsored by Haydon Building Corp. and will mark the unveiling of Phase 1A of the park, which includes a 17-foot iconic playground (The Mountain), a splash pad with 57 water features (The Falls) and a tot playground for the park’s smallest visitors (The Creek), according to a release.



The all-day celebration will begin with an 8-10 a.m. Beach Party and end with a 6-9 p.m. Laser Light Show Finale that evening. The park will be open all day long, so residents are invited to stop by any time to be among the first to experience Gilbert’s newest park.



Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels and other members of the Gilbert Town Council will be in attendance in the morning to deliver a grand-opening address and activate the splash pad. There will also be a variety of food vendors, music, giveaways and appearances by the Gilbert Police and Fire & Rescue Departments, according to the release.



For more information on Gilbert Regional Park, including details on the next phase of construction and future amenities, go to gilbertaz.gov/gilbertregionalpark.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.