Global Entrepreneurship Week Conference Nov. 14 in Mesa

An event in honor of Global Entrepreneurship Week will be held 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa.

The conference will focus on why inclusion matters and strategies to increase inclusion to support the growth of the local entrepreneurial community, according to a release.

GEW is a celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

During one week each November, GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them explore their potential as self-starters and innovators, according to the release.

The Mesa event will feature an interactive workshop, lunch and networking, panel discussion and keynote speaker Raveen Arora, CEO and founder of Think Human Initiative.

The mission of Think Human is to humanize communications in the workplace, social settings and relationships across the globe, according to the release.

The event will also include a panel that will discuss “Modeling Inclusive Entrepreneurship” featuring Tishawnda Bellamy, entrepreneur and creative writer; Maria Luna, CEO and co-founder of BRAVO Tip or Pay; Violet Duncan, co-founder of Tony Duncan Productions and Dr. Matthew Whitaker, founder and CEO of Diamond Strategies.

The session will be moderated by Yolanda A. Facio, Director of Community Entrepreneurship within Entrepreneurship + Innovation, part of the Office of Knowledge Enterprise Development at Arizona State University.

Tickets for the event are $10. To register, visit bit.ly/2yjcE5j. For more information, email GEWMesa@refreshmyit.com.

