‘Grumpiest Boy’ will show up at Queen Creek church

“The Grumpiest Boy in the World” will take the stage later this month at the Third Place Cup Coffee Shop, which is part of Amadeo Church in Queen Creek.

The Arizona Repertory Theater for Kids had the opportunity recently to perform a portion of the musical at the Cardon’s Children’s Hospital Forever Young Zone.

The show “is a playful escapade of the imagination celebrating ordinariness and extraordinariness – and the grumpiness that can come from thinking we have too much of one, or not enough of the other,” according to a release quoting the playwright’s website.

The full production will be performed 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Tickets are available at art4kids.net/tickets or at the door.

The location of the performance is 21805 S. Ellsworth Road.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.