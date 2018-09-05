Happy Birthday, Queen Creek

Sep 5th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek is 29.

The town celebrates its incorporation birthday on Sept. 5.

The community has grown over the years from its rural roots to a family friendly town, according to the Queen Creek website.

Newcomers may not know, but before it adopted its current name, the area was known as Rittenhouse because of a railroad spur near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads.

The town invites residents to celebrate the founding of the community by watching the documentary “From Rittenhouse to the QC,” which can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=UPSE3teuBHc.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie