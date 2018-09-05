Happy Birthday, Queen Creek

Queen Creek is 29.

The town celebrates its incorporation birthday on Sept. 5.

The community has grown over the years from its rural roots to a family friendly town, according to the Queen Creek website.

Newcomers may not know, but before it adopted its current name, the area was known as Rittenhouse because of a railroad spur near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads.

The town invites residents to celebrate the founding of the community by watching the documentary “From Rittenhouse to the QC,” which can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=UPSE3teuBHc.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.