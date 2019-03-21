Heart Cry Church plans 15th anniversary celebration

Heart Cry Church, 9339 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek, will be celebrating its 15th Anniversary on Sunday, April 7, at both the

9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

A free pancake breakfast is planned for all who attend. There will also be a gift for everyone, according to a release.

Heart Cry Church was founded by Pastor Billy VanCamp.

The first service was held at San Tan Heights Elementary School on Easter Sunday, April 11, 2004. At the first service, Pastor Billy’s wife, Lisa and three kids served pancakes and 50 people gathered to hear the message, according to the release.

The church met at San Tan Heights for one year and began to grow. In 2005 the church moved to Payne Junior High School where it met until 2007. Attendance grew to 600 during its time at Payne.

“From 2007 to 2010, the church began to meet at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. During this time, the name of the church was changed from San Tan Heights Church to Heart Cry Church. Also, during this time, the great economic recession hit, and many folks moved away, but Heart Cry Church persevered and began to build again,” according to the release.

From 2010 to 2011, Heart Cry Church met at Combs High School. It moved to Newell Barney Junior High in spring 2011 where they remained until the church building was built at 9339 W. Hunt Highway.

“The first Sunday in the new building was June 11, 2017, where 583 people attended opening day. Heart Cry Church currently has a reach of nearly 1,000 people each week with its three campuses,” the release states.

Go to heartcrychurch.com.

