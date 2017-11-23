Holiday events offered in Southeast Valley

People in the Southeast Valley have a variety of events to choose from this holiday season. Here is a list of some of them being offered.
Holiday events
•Sterling Services Toys for Tots Fundraiser: Noon-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Sterling Services, 7256 S. 89th Place Suite No. 103 in Mesa. Sterling Services is a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Bring a toy valued at $25 or more be entered into a drawing for prizes. Bring five toys for two entries. Prizes include a new Carrier air conditioning system, a whole home duct cleaning, a new home security system and a new reverse osmosis drinking water system. Prizes will be drawn every hour via Facebook live. The game truck will be on-site and food and drinks will be served. For more information, call 480-988-0958.
•Winter Wonderland on the Farm: Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission to the farm and parking are free. Separate admission is required for many of the events. When visiting the farm in December there is something to do every day. Bonfires, ice skating, hayrides to the deer, a petting zoo, holiday lighted train rides and even drive-in movies. For more information, including hours and a schedule of events, visit www.schnepffarms.com or call 480-987-3100.
•Club Dance North Pole Party: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Enjoy the tiniest dancers from Club Dance as they celebrate the holidays in style at the “North Pole Party” in a show for audiences of all ages! Tickets cost $6. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
•Ninth Annual San Tan Valley Holiday Parade: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 2, San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce, 2510 E. Hunt Highway Suite 25 in San Tan Valley. Entries include floats and marching bands. An award will be presented to the best decorated golf cart. Community event begins at 11:30 a.m. after the parade at Walker Butte K-8 Leadership School, 29697 N. Desert Willow Blvd. in San Tan Valley. Presented by the San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce, Florence Unified School District Community Education and Johnson Ranch Community Association. For more information, call the chamber at 480-788-7516 or visit its website at www.santanchamber.com.
•35th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade: noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, near the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. The parade and festival are hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Activities include food and craft vendors, live local entertainment and photos with Santa Claus. Topping off the evening’s events will be the lighting of the town’s 18-foot tall Christmas tree at 6 p.m. In addition, the A Great Northern A’Fair carnival will return Nov. 30-Dec. 2 to the festival site near the library. For more information, visit the event website at queencreekparade.org or call the chamber at 480-888-1709.
•Encanterra Stroll for the Holidays Fundraiser: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Encanterra, A Trilogy Resort Community at 36460 N. Encanterra Drive in San Tan Valley. More than 600 residents are expected to participate in the stroll between clubhouses. The event is a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.
•Kids Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek. Admission is free for the public. The Queen Creek Kid’s Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive is a vintage, classic and collectible car show to benefit less fortunate children with toys for Christmas. The annual Queen Creek Kid’s Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive will be held on Dec. 9 at Desert Mountain Park. More information on registration is available at TheAMCMachine.com.
•Brooksher Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Prices are $14.50 and $17.50. “The Nutcracker” ballet has become a winter holiday tradition, bringing the joy of dance and the thrill of theater to life. Join Clara’s dream; a battle of Giant Rats and Toy Soldiers, the redemption brought by true friendship, a journey through the Frozen Land of Snow and the adventure to the Land of Sweets. Performed by the Brooksher Ballet. For more information or to order tickets, call the box office at 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com.
•Menorah-Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in front of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. People of all faiths are welcome to attend this traditional event that celebrates the Jewish holiday. It is presented by the town of Queen Creek and Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert.
•A Season to Shine Dance Performance: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, and 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Presented by Dance Connection 2. Some of Arizona’s best dancers and singers shine in a blend of holiday favorites, bringing light to the true spirit of Christmas. Benefiting Hope Kids Foundation. Tickets cost $7 and $15. They go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 14. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
•San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Party: 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at San Tan Flats Restaurant, 6185 W. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley. For more information, call the chamber at 480-788-7516 or visit its website at www.santanchamber.com.