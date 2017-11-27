Holiday stroll returns Sunday, Dec. 3, to Encanterra

Encanterra residents donated more than 1,000 toys last year
Editor’s note: Earlier versions of this story in print and online listed the wrong date for this event. The correct date is Sunday, Dec. 3.
From 50 to 600 participants. That’s how much the holiday stroll and fundraiser at Encanterra, A Trilogy Resort Community in San Tan Valley, has expanded since it began eight years ago.
That’s when Tina O’Connor, Bob Turner and a small group of neighbors sat in the resort clubhouse to plan a holiday event for their community, never imagining it would snowball to its current size.
“It has evolved from about 50 members strolling up to the clubhouse at dusk to over 600 people last year,” Ms. O’Connor wrote in an e-mail. “It is a fundraiser for Toys for Tots and the amount of toys we had donated last year was just amazing. We have two Marines in their dress blues to greet us, a motorcycle caravan with Santa leading the way, food, drinks, singing carols, decorated golf carts and so much more.”
Over 1,000 toys were collected last year and Ms. O’Connor says she expects that many if not more for this year’s event, which will take place Sunday, Dec. 3, at the resort, 36460 N. Encanterra Drive.
At 5 p.m. residents will stroll between the La Costa clubhouse to the new Algarve clubhouse. People who do not wish to participate in the stroll are welcome to meet at the Algarve clubhouse.
