Inaugural S’more Sweets Fest comes to Queen Creek Jan. 27

It’s been called Candyland come to life. Now the S’more Sweets Fest is coming to Queen Creek this Saturday, Jan. 27.
The celebration of all things sweet will take place 1-6 p.m. at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. The event will take place rain or shine.
There will be a variety of small sweet bites for visitors to sample. In addition, vendors from across the state will be there, selling treats for between $2 and $14, according to the event website: SweetsFest.com.
There also will be carnival games, giant board games, bounce houses, sweet drinks, entertainment and s’more sweets for the whole family.
Live entertainment will be performed. The schedule as of Jan. 23 is:
- 1 p.m. Kikahamalie Hale o Hula
- 2:30 p.m. Dance Pride
- 3 p.m. Actor’s Youth Theatre: Actor’s Youth Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts organization with the mission of educating, entertaining and enriching the lives of individuals in the community. Its performing groups are thrilled to be sharing a variety of music from movies and Broadway musicals both new and old.
- 4 p.m. Combs High Dance Team – Rush Dance Company
- 4:30 p.m. Pie-eating contest
- 5 p.m. On Opening Night
Tickets can be purchased online at SweetsFest.com. General admission is $5 plus a $2.33 per ticket processing fee online or $8 at the gate.
In addition, a family four-pack of tickets is offered online only for $15 plus a $2.89 per four-pack processing fee, according to the event website. The family pack will not be sold at the gate.
A Kids Zone wristband is offered online for $15 plus a $2.89 per wristband processing fee.
These are admission prices only and do not include tasting tickets.
Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.
Parking will be available at Founders’ Park; Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road; and the designated areas around the park.
Small dogs on leashes will be allowed, according to the website.