Jan. 8 senior expo sponsorships available

The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent Senior Expo 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 8, will be hosted at Central Arizona College, Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

It will be held in Building F. There will be plenty of parking, easy access for seniors and classes will not be in session at the college, according to a release.

There will be businesses and organizations attending that provide products, services and resources benefiting seniors.

“Seniors will discover ways to stay healthy and active by visiting with vendors from healthcare, vision, dental, computers, senior living and care options, RVs and home improvement,” Barbara Wandling, AZ events manager for Independent NewsMedia Inc. USA, said in the release.

Vendors will be showcasing information on their business and services, provide free testing, offer giveaways and raffles. Some of the raffles will include tickets for the Arizona Renaissance Festival, New Shanghai Circus Event, Country Dance Night and The Great Southwest Radio Show.

“Apache Junction and Gold Canyon are growing markets for seniors and our event recognizes that today’s 55-plus communities have a dynamic lifestyle and are pursuing ways to stay active, be engaged and be informed,” Ms. Wandling said in the release.

Senior-expo sponsorships

A sponsorship with the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Senior Expo offers a promotions table at the expo and an advertisement in the senior expo special section reaching 35,000-plus mailboxes.

“We have sponsorships that also offer additional print advertising to 59,000-plus households in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Creek that includes digital advertising, allowing your businesses to promote to our online readers,” Ms. Wandling said in the release.

“The excitement is building. We will have raffle prizes, including a basket with (Arizona) Renaissance Festival tickets and drawings,” she said.

If you are a business or organization that would like to participate in the expo, call Barb Wandling at 623-208-7866 or email Bwandling@newszap.com.

