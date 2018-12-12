Kid Etiquette hosting charm school classes in San Tan Valley

Classes to benefit young teens and help them gain confidence, charm and hope for their future are being held in San Tan Valley.

The new program, “Teen Etiquette: Lessons for Confidence and Charm” is written by Claudia McBride. It has games, photo sessions, dance and walking lessons, challenges and lessons on life and behavior, according to a release.

“The teens get a certificate of achievement for their future resume and a portfolio with a letter of recommendation which shows they have training on how to meet and greet others and how to show proper manners in a social setting,” according to the release.

“They have learned how to engage in conversations for business or social events, how to take better care of themselves and how to be a reliable and responsible young lady, or young man, that an employer can trust. They understand how to be confident, relaxed and how to increase their knowledge about the world we live in,” according to the release.

Classes begin 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, and run Sundays for six weeks through Feb. 24. Another set of classes will run from mid-March through April.

Cost is $95. Scholarships are available. Call 970-250-1044 regarding questions or interest.

For more information, go to kidetiquette.blogspot.com or facebook.com/teenclasses.

