Know before you go: Trunk or Treat Saturday on Ellsworth Road in Town Center

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat, a fun Halloween event for the entire family, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.

Presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, an Earnhardt dealership, the event includes a variety of activities including multiple Trunk or Treat streets, carnival games, Dino Discovery Zone, escape rooms, nerf battle zone and entertainment, according to a release.

The event is free to attend, with nominal charges for food, carnival games and interactive attractions.

Ellsworth Road will be closed 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, from Ocotillo to Rittenhouse roads.

Follow the event on the town’s Facebook Page at Facebook.com/QueenCreek for the most up-to-date information.

Note that event parking is only allowed in designated lots. Additional parking is available at Desert Mountain Park with a free shuttle to the event, according to the release.

