Know before you go: Trunk or Treat Saturday on Ellsworth Road in Town Center

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat event provides a safe and local place for residents to celebrate the Halloween holiday, like this family at the 2015 event. (Town of Queen Creek)

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat, a fun Halloween event for the entire family, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.

Aerial image showing Trunk or Treat event locations. (Town of Queen Creek)

Presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, an Earnhardt dealership, the event includes a variety of activities including multiple Trunk or Treat streets, carnival games, Dino Discovery Zone, escape rooms, nerf battle zone and entertainment, according to a release.

The event is free to attend, with nominal charges for food, carnival games and interactive attractions.

Ellsworth Road will be closed 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, from Ocotillo to Rittenhouse roads.

Follow the event on the town’s Facebook Page at Facebook.com/QueenCreek for the most up-to-date information.

Note that event parking is only allowed in designated lots. Additional parking is available at Desert Mountain Park with a free shuttle to the event, according to the release.

