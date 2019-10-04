Landscaping for Birds to detail desert birds, landscaping

On Oct. 8, gardening expert Kirti Mathura will share her expertise about Landscaping for Birds at the Desert Rivers Monthly Speaker Series.

Kirti Mathura

Ms. Mathura will provide information on native and desert-adapted plants that provide food, shelter and nesting opportunities year round while making your home beautiful, according to a press release.

The venue is the Southeast Library, 775 N. Greenfield Road in Gilbert. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

A new study published in the journal Science reports that bird populations in the U.S. and Canada have fallen 29% since 1970, a decline of nearly 3 billion birds, a release claims. Among the causes of the decline are habitat loss and the wider use of pesticides.

Choosing native plants for a backyard and practicing sustainable gardening techniques can help the birds that are uniquely adapted to our desert as well as passing migrants.

After completing her degree in botany and environmental biology, Ms. Mathura worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica, running a tree nursery and teaching environmental education in public schools.

She has been a guest and participant on several television and radio shows over the years. Ms. Mathura has also written or contributed to landscaping and gardening publications.

In 2010, Ms. Mathura was named a master of the Southwest by “Phoenix Home and Garden Magazine” for her contribution to public horticulture for the Phoenix community.

Desert Rivers Audubon will host on Nov. 2 the Eighth Annual Tour de Bird, a self-guided visit to 13 locations around the east Valley where people can learn how to make their yard a beautiful and wildlife-friendly refuge.

