Laura’s Run helps in lung disease battle

St. Joseph’s Foundation invites runners to lace up their shoes, bring the kids and leash up the dogs for the 12th Annual Laura’s Run, Saturday, April 7, at Tempe Kiwanis Park, 101 W. Baseline Road.
Laura’s Run honors the memory of Valley resident Laura Hart Burdick, who passed away from an intractable lung infection in 2005 at the age of 33.
Proceeds support Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.
Laura’s Run features 10K and 5K runs, 1M run/walk, kids’ dash and doggie trot, followed by a runners’ brunch, silent auction, age-group awards and family entertainment.
All racers receive a customized Dri-Fit T-shirt and finisher’s medal, with special event bandanas going to the first 50 dogs.
Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
“Thanks to strong community support, Norton Thoracic Institute soared to new heights in 2017, becoming the highest quality lung transplant center in the entire United States,” according to a release promoting Laura’s Run.
For information and to register, www.SupportStJosephs.org/LaurasRun or 602-406-1046.
