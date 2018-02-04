Learn the best places to view wildflowers during Feb. 9 class at San Tan park

Wildflower season is right around the corner. The amount of winter rain received around the Valley will determine how strong the wildflower showing will be in any given area, according to a press release.
Guests to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, can learn about some of the best trails to view the colorful displays during the class Get Ready for Wildflowers to be offered 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the park’s Nature Center.
The class is included in the $6 per vehicle park entry fee.
In a classroom presentation, guests and park rangers will review the conditions that Maricopa County parks and other local areas have experienced.
They will talk about some of the best places to see popular flowers such as Mexican gold poppies, lupine and filaree and flowering shrubs such as brittlebush and desert globemallow.
After the talk participants will take a short walk on Littleleaf Trail to search for and identify early sprouts and buds.
Participants should bring closed-toe shoes, water and a hat.
For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website.