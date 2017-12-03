Learn how to plan ahead for Social Security at Dec. 4 event

Jack Burns from the Social Security Administration will be in Queen Creek Monday, Dec. 4, to answer questions from the public about Social Security.
Mr. Burns is a public affairs specialist for the government agency, where he has been employed since 2002, according to his LinkedIn account.
He will visit the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Burns will explain how to set up an account and how Social Security and Medicare will work for recipients, among other subjects.
For more information, call the library at 602-652-3000 or visit the Maricopa County Library District website.