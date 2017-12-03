Learn how to plan ahead for Social Security at Dec. 4 event

Dec 3rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Jack Burns is a public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration. (Special to the Independent/LinkedIn)

Jack Burns from the Social Security Administration will be in Queen Creek Monday, Dec. 4, to answer questions from the public about Social Security.

Mr. Burns is a public affairs specialist for the government agency, where he has been employed since 2002, according to his LinkedIn account.

He will visit the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Burns will explain how to set up an account and how Social Security and Medicare will work for recipients, among other subjects.

For more information, call the library at 602-652-3000 or visit the Maricopa County Library District website.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie