Light council agenda to precede Queen Creek State of the Town address

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council will take action on three consent agenda items Feb. 21 prior to the annual State of the Town address.
The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, according to the meeting agenda.
The agenda can be viewed online at queencreek.org.
The meeting has two consent agenda items, both of which are related to liquor licenses:
1) the possible approval of a Series 15 special event liquor license for the Queen Creek Block Party, to be held March 3 in Town Center. The applicant is Friends of Horseshoe Park, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that helps support Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek.
Friends of Horseshoe Park, who held the special event license for this event in 2015 and 2016, will receive 25 percent of all alcohol sales from the event, according to the council packet on the town’s website.
2) the possible approval of an extension of premises permit application for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration to be held March 17-18 at TC’s Pub & Grub, 7205 S. Power Road, No. 110 in the Power Marketplace.
The request was submitted by Randy Nations on behalf of TC’s Pub & Grub, liquor license No. 12079212.
The restaurant is licensed to serve alcohol within its premises. The extension of premises/patio permit will allow it to sell and serve alcohol in a designated area outside of the restaurant during the March 17-18 event only.
The public hearing consent agenda has one item:
1) possible action on “RZ16-045 and Ordinance 621-16 Malone Place Planned Area Development Scrivener’s Error Correction.”
The request was made by Town staff to correct a scrivener’s error by adding “C-2/PAD” to the staff reports and correcting Ordinance 621-16.
According to the staff report in the council packet, the text of the staff reports and notices for Case RZ16-045 did not include the zoning district designation of C-2/PAD.
The applicant’s submittal, however, included a narrative, development plan and zoning maps that included three C-2/PAD commercial corners.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The town council will then present the town’s 2017 accomplishments and upcoming projects during the annual State of the Town Address.
A light reception will follow the presentation.
Queen Creek Town Council meetings are broadcast live online at http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/watch-town-council-meetings.