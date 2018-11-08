Magma Copper smelter multimedia exhibition at Boyce Thompson Arboretum begins Nov. 20

In collaboration with Resolution Copper, Boyce Thompson Arboretum is hosting a multimedia exhibition to coincide with the removal of the last buildings and structures of the historic Magma Copper Co. smelter at Superior.

“The six-month exhibition honors the Magma Copper smelter’s cultural significance as a landmark in the community, its place in Superior’s mining history and the generations of local families connected to it,” according to a release.

The exhibition, titled Images to Remember: The Magma Copper Company Smelter at Superior, consists of large reproductions of historic and recent photographs, a video display, maps and construction drawings of the historic smelter complex.

The exhibition is installed in the Gibson House at the arboretum, 37615 E. US Highway 60 in Superior, and will be open to the public free of charge Nov. 20-May 20, 2019, during scheduled business hours. It is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, October-April.

Images to Remember: The Magma Copper Company Smelter at Superior was made possible by a cooperative agreement between Resolution Copper and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. The exhibit was curated and installed by WestLand Resources, Inc. of Tucson, according to the release.

For more information on Boyce Thompson Arboretum, go to btarboretum.org or call 602-827-3000.

The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, which is a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Co. (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP Billiton PLC subsidiary), according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.