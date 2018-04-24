Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to host job hiring event

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has multiple job openings and is hosting a hiring event with hopes of filling those vacancies.
MCSO is hosting its first of what it hopes to be many hiring events from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at its Pre-Employment Office, 2627 S. 35th Ave. in Phoenix.
With current positions available for food services workers, food service supervisors, shift supervisors and service technicians, among others, the office hopes its hiring events will provide candidates with an opportunity to have “on the spot” interviews, a press release states.
It also hopes to give a tour of the Food Factory and engage in an Question and Answer session with hiring managers.
Prospective employees will learn about MCSO’s inspiring and culturally diverse team environment as well as learn about MCSO’s commitment to investing in its people, rewarding employees and attracting talent for these open career opportunities, according to a press release.
All employees working in the Food Services Division receive training from basic food handling practices to obtaining a food handlers certificate, security and safety procedures as well as operation of commercial grade equipment and forklifts.
Safety apparel, including uniforms and work boots are also provided to employees, at no cost, to help ensure and promote a safe work environment.
Employees working with MCSO will not only get full-time employment with regular schedules, but they will also get full benefits, paid lunches, a pension and many career opportunities for growth.
