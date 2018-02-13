MCSO deputies to meet with public, provide child ID services Feb. 17 at Coffee with a Cop

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek invites the community to meet the deputies who serve the town when Coffee with a Cop returns Saturday, Feb. 17.
The free community event will take place 9-11 a.m. at the Bashas’ grocery store at 23760 S. Power Road.
Bashas’ is hosting the event and providing coffee, according to a press release.
“I’m excited to meet the community at this important event,” said Capt. Greg Lugo, District 6’s new commander, said in the release. “The event is designed to help our residents feel comfortable with our deputies, which is critical as public safety is a partnership between law enforcement and residents.”
The event also will include festivities for the kids, such as a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog, Operation Child ID fingerprinting and giveaways.
In addition, Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about public safety in the Town of Queen Creek.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
The majority of the public’s contacts with law enforcement and other public safety personnel happen during emergencies or other emotional situations, according to the release.
Those circumstances do not necessarily create the best conditions for building relationships and some community members may feel that deputies are unapproachable on the street.
The goal of Coffee with a Cop is to break down those barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
See coffeewithacop.com for additional information and locations.
Public safety is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and the community in Queen Creek. MCSO District 6—Queen Creek strives to advance community partnerships and improve relationships one cup of coffee at a time.
For additional information, call MCSO Community Services at 602-876-5055 or e-mail MCSO@queencreek.org.
The MCSO District 6-Queen Creek substation is in the Queen Creek Law Enforcement Building at 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Its non-emergency phone number is 602-876-1011.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1.
For additional information about MCSO, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.