MCSO offers coffee, conversation at Queen Creek event

Jun 6th, 2018 · by · Comments:

McGruff will attend Coffee with a Cop Saturday, June 23, in Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 invites Queen Creek residents to have some coffee and discuss community issues 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 23.

Coffee with a Cop is a free community event and will take place at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road.

The event will include activities for children. McGruff the crime dog will be there and operation Child ID will do fingerprinting.

The District 6 MCSO also has joined the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department in encouraging residents to have a safe celebration on the Fourth of July.

Authorities stated in a release that certain fireworks may legally be used within the town limits Sunday, June 24,  through Friday, July 6. However, they can only be used on private property, according to the release.

For information about what types of fireworks are legal, and for safety tips, visit QueenCreek.org.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie