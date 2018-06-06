MCSO offers coffee, conversation at Queen Creek event

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 invites Queen Creek residents to have some coffee and discuss community issues 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 23.

Coffee with a Cop is a free community event and will take place at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road.

The event will include activities for children. McGruff the crime dog will be there and operation Child ID will do fingerprinting.

The District 6 MCSO also has joined the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department in encouraging residents to have a safe celebration on the Fourth of July.

Authorities stated in a release that certain fireworks may legally be used within the town limits Sunday, June 24, through Friday, July 6. However, they can only be used on private property, according to the release.

For information about what types of fireworks are legal, and for safety tips, visit QueenCreek.org.

