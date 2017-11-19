Menorah-lighting ceremony set for Dec. 14 in Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek in partnership with the Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert, will host a menorah-lighting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 14, in front of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The ceremony, which will start at 6 p.m., is in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah.
People of all faiths are welcome to attend, Rabbi Shimi Ash, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert, said during a phone interview.
This is the second year the town will hold a public celebration of the religious holiday. Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert donated the use of the outdoor menorah that is displayed near the town’s Christmas tree at the library.
The 9-foot-tall, 10-foot-wide menorah is made of aluminum. It is one of two menorahs owned by the center, which serves Queen Creek, Gilbert and other nearby communities.
The Chanukah menorah has nine branches.
“Four on the right and four on the left. On each of eight days we light an additional candle,” Rabbi Shimi said. “The middle branch is the Shamash branch. We use it to light the other candles.”
Traditional Chanukah menorahs are lit with fire, but for safety reasons, the outdoor menorah uses electric bulbs.
For the ceremony on Dec. 14, the bulbs will be replaced with fire inserts and at 6 p.m., a Queen Creek official under the guidance of Rabbi Shimi will light the inserts with fire.
They will remain lit until 6:45 p.m., at which time the inserts will be replaced with electric bulbs, Rabbi Shimi said.
For more information about Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert, visit www.jewishgilbert.com.
