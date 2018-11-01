Military veterans invited to Nov. 9 Ellsworth Elementary assembly

Ellsworth Elementary School, 38454 N. Carolina Ave. in San Tan Valley, will hold its annual Veterans Day assembly at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

“So that we may honor their service, we invite all veterans to attend this event. After the assembly, veterans (are) to speak with students in classrooms for questions and answers,” according to a release.

Anyone interested in attending the event can email Mrs. Carrie McClure at cmcclure@jocombs.org.

