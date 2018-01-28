Month-long Peach Blossom Celebration returns in February to Schnepf Farms

Editor’s note: The print version of this story does not include updates made to the event information on the Schnepf Farms website. The updated information, as of Jan. 28, is included below.
The Peach Blossom Celebration returns Thursdays-Sundays in February to the Schnepf Farms Park area and orchards, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
This annual welcoming of flowers was created so that people could enjoy the beauty of the farm while hundreds of trees are dotted with pink and white blossoms.
Once a year, more than 80 acres of fruit trees start blooming at all different times, and once a year, the Schnepf family opens the farm up to celebrate that beauty.
While visiting, guests can take a train ride, hay ride or walking trail to see the orchards. Some orchards are smaller than others, some may be in full bloom, while others are just starting. People can “Like” the Schnepf Farms page on Facebook for updates on when all the blossoms are at their peak.
Admission is $3 per person; children 10 and younger are admitted free. Some individual events require an extra fee.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday in February, the schedule of events includes:
•Guided trolley rides: $5 per person. This is the must-do when visiting the Peach Blossom Celebration. Guests will take a personalized tour with Mark Schnepf, farm owner, who will take them to the orchard that has the best bloom. There will be time to get off the hayride to take photos.
•Tours times are 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
•Walking trail: The park will set up a pathway to enjoy a beautiful walk toward the orchard in bloom.
•Train ride: A 13-minute train ride through one of the orchards that typically blooms the third or fourth week in February. $3.
•Amusement rides: All rides will be open and operating each Saturday. Rides are $3 each or $15 for unlimited ride wristband.
•Hayrides: The hayride will take guests to and from the farm’s fallow deer, where guests will get a chance to feed and pet them. The deer were rescued from near an apartment complex in downtown Glendale almost 10 years ago and are very social, according to the Schnepf Farms website.
Photographers who are interested taking professional photos with clients will need to schedule a time. There is a $100 fee for the use of the farm for any sessions for three hours.
For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com/event/peach-blossom-celebration/ or call Schnepf Farms at 480-987-3100.