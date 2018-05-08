Morning butterfly walks set for the season at arboretum

Summer is for the butterflies at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior.
On Saturdays, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22 and on into the fall on Oct. 27, the arboretum plays host to guided butterfly walks, which take place between 8:30-10 a.m. depending on the date.
Visitors will see, photograph and learn about species ranging from Empress Leilia to Queen, Spring Azure and more, according to a release.
“These leisurely, slow-paced guided tours proceed along paths that are wheelchair-accessible, exploring our Hummingbird-Butterfly Garden, Demonstration Garden and Children’s Garden collections,” the arboretum release stated.
ASU researcher Ron Rutowski, president of the Central Arizona Butterfly Association, guides butterfly walks June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25. Adriane Grimaldi leads the walk Sept. 22 at 9 a.m., and teams up with Gail Morris at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 for the season finale. For more information visit facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Arboretum admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for children 5-12. Children under 5 are admitted free as are arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.