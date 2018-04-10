Musical ‘Legally Blonde’ April 19-21 in Queen Creek

Queen Creek High School Performing Arts and Misfit Productions present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” April 19-21 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
Performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $15, according to a Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1654319571302762/.
“Elle Woods’ boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, dumps her because she is not ‘serious’ enough for him. Desperate to win him back, Elle gets accepted to Harvard Law School and befriends a dog-loving hairstylist, a scruffy nerd and a jump-roping exercise queen all learning on the way that our looks don’t define who we are and we don’t need the approval of others to be happy,” according to the Facebook event post.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.