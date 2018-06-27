Network QC Luncheon July 10 at Queen Creek Branch Library

A Network QC Luncheon is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Queen Creek Branch Library’s Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chris Clark is to give a presentation focusing on looking back at the past year and explaining where the chamber is heading going forward, according to a release.

Lunch is to be provided by Kneaders Bakery.

The spotlight business sponsor is The Insurance Team.

Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members.

For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709. The website is https://www.queencreekchamber.com/.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.