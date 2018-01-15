New grassroots suicide prevention group to meet Jan. 17

Queen Creek Suicide Care Collaborative will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Queen Creek branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley.
The Queen Creek Boys and Girls Club is in Founders Park, 22557 S. Ellsworth Road, next to the splash pad.
The organization was formed recently to address suicide prevention and awareness. It invites the public to come and be part of the solution, according to a Facebook message from organizer Mirna Raya to the Queen Creek Independent.
“There is power in numbers to make effective changes in our community, future generations to come, and in the world as a whole for the good of all of our futures and especially for all kids,” Ms. Raya wrote.
The group meets every other week at the club. Ms. Raya asks that people RSVP to 480-208-1289 so the group will have an idea of how many people to expect.
For more information, call Ms. Raya or visit the Queen Creek Suicide Care Collaborative on Facebook.