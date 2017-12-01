Ninth annual San Tan Valley holiday event starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 2

The Ninth Annual San Tan Valley Holiday Parade and Community Event will take place 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Participants wave to the crowd during a previous San Tan Valley holiday parade. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

The holiday parade and festival are presented by the San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce, Johnson Ranch Community Association and Florence Unified School District Community Education.

The parade will begin at STEAM Prep Academy, 29895 N. Desert Willow Blvd. in San Tan Valley.

It will wind around the community before ending at Walker Butte K-8 Leadership School, 29697 N. Desert Willow Blvd., the site of the community event.

It will begin at 11:30 a.m., after the parade.

Entries include floats and marching bands. An award will be presented to the best decorated golf cart.

The community event will include:

•15 tons of snow
•Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves
•Bounce houses
•Petting zoo
•Local vendors
•Arts and crafts
•Food trucks: Chef on the Go, Grind Time Coffee (fees apply)
•DJ Jon from Electric Blue Entertainment

A marching band entertains during a previous San Tan Valley holiday parade. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

The event committee is asking that attendees donate a canned food item in lieu of an entry fee, according to the Johnson Ranch Community Association website.

Once inside, activities are free except for purchases from food trucks and vendors.

For more information, call the chamber at 480-788-7516 or visit its website at www.santanchamber.com.

San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce is at 2510 E. Hunt Highway Suite 25 in San Tan Valley.

