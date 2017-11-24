Nov. 28 equine wellness class to address aging horse care, gastric ulcers

Editor’s note: The earlier online post of this story did not include the cost. It is $15, which includes dinner.

The third of a three-part educational series about equine wellness hosted at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The class will cover caring for an aging horse  as well as gastric ulcers in horses. It will take place 6-8:30 p.m. at the park, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

The class costs $15, which includes dinner. Please RSVP by Monday so the park can get a count for dinner.

The classes are hosted by Horseshoe Park and presented by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

To RSVP and for space availability, call Jennifer Broadhead at 480-358-3793. If calling after hours, leave a voicemail.

