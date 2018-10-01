October events bring visitors, additional traffic to Queen Creek

Queen Creek’s agritainment destinations offer a number of signature events in the fall from the recent Garlic Festival to the upcoming Pumpkin and Chili Party, which provide autumn fun and potentially producing crowded roads.

The Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road, begins Thursday, Oct. 4, and takes place every Thursday through Sunday during October.

Town officials stated in a release that the community events can cause an increase in traffic, especially in areas with construction and advise those planning to attend to allow extra time for travel.

Due to the Riggs Road improvement project, the following entrance/exits will be used to access Schnepf Farms for the Pumpkin and Chili Party:

Enter at the main entrance on Rittenhouse Road

Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Exit southbound only on Rittenhouse Road

Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Exit westbound only on Riggs Road toward Ellsworth Road

Friday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For additional information on these two and other events happening in Queen Creek, visitQueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.

