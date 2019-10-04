October events slated for Queen Creek

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique opportunity for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, and will be held 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 19. (Photo courtesy of Town of Queen Creek)

As the temperatures cool for the fall season, the Town of Queen Creek will host a variety of events throughout the month of October.

The Pumpkin and Chili Party will run every Thursday to Sunday from Oct. 3-27 at Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road.

Offering hayrides, bonfires, corn mazes, entertainment and more, the Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms is always an exciting event, according to a press release.

The party takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sundays; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are available for $17 at Fry’s Food and $22 at the event; children two and under are free.

The Fall Cultural Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Pan de Vida is hosting the annual event which includes free health screenings, health and social information, and flu shots. The event will also feature food vendors, entertainment and activities for all ages.

The town will then host a Trunk or Treat event from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The event aims to provide a fun and safe Halloween experience for families to enjoy. The festival will offer trunk-or-treat street, carnival games, an escape room and more.

On Oct. 27, MCSO Take Back will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 — Queen Creek is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a prescription drug take back event.

The take back is an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The event will be held at the Queen Creek Walmart.

There are also a variety of events happening throughout the month of October at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, the Queen Creek Library and the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. A full schedule is available online at the town’s website.

Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic, a release claims. The town encourages residents to plan ahead regarding travel.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.