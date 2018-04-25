Peach festival May 11-13 at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek
(Photo courtesy of Schnepf Farms)
The annual peach festival is 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 11-13, at Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
Tickets are required. Ride wristbands are $15 or $3 per ride.
The farm is all organic and pesticide-free, according to https://www.schnepffarms.com.
