Phoenix Children’s Chorus auditions in Chandler, Phoenix

The Phoenix Children’s Chorus will conduct auditions this month for its 35th anniversary choir season. Auditions are open to boys and girls entering first-12th grades in the fall.

In the East Valley, an audition will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Chandler Gilbert Community College, 2626 E. Pecos Road, Chandler.

A audition is also scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. Third St., Phoenix.

Those who want to schedule a free audition should register online at phoenixchildrenschorus.org/join/audition-information/ or come to an audition and register upon arrival.

Those interested do not need a musical background, according to a release.

“The chorus is looking for children with pleasant, clear singing voices, who love to sing and can match pitch. PCC is a choral music education program that teaches children the fine art of choral music,” the release stated.

More than 400 members of the Phoenix Children’s Chorus participate in professional performances throughout the year and learn the basic elements of vocal technique, performance and musicianship skills, the release stated.

Summer music camp in Prescott, weekly rehearsals, music literacy and two advanced touring choirs that travel each summer nationally and internationally are some of the training and experiences offered to members.

