Photographer Jim Ripley speaks Sept. 10 on ‘Birds of Central Arizona’

Bird photographer Jim Ripley opens Desert Rivers Audubon’s 2019-20 Monthly Speaker Series on Sept. 10 with a talk and slideshow focused on the birds of Central Arizona. The program runs from 7-9 p.m. at the Southeast Regional Library, southeast corner of Greenfield and Guadalupe in Gilbert. Admission is free.

Mr. Ripley travels widely to capture images of birds, but he is also a regular visitor at the Riparian Preserve at Gilbert Water Ranch. For a preview of his presentation, go to wingsandwonder.com.

Before retiring in 2009, Mr. Ripley was a newspaper journalist. He started his career in Ohio, where he covered politics, including the presidential race in 1980 and John Glenn’s first successful run for the U.S. Senate. He moved to Arizona 26 years ago to join senior newsroom management at the East Valley Tribune when it was a daily, retiring as the newspaper’s executive editor, according to the release.

The Monthly Speaker Series is held on the second Tuesday of the month, September through April. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. allowing visitors to shop in the Desert Rivers Audubon mobile bookstore, which offers the latest birding guides, accessories and nature books.

The Desert Rivers Audubon Society provides environmental education and conservation opportunities to valley residents, and advocates for our environment. For information on programs, memberships and giving, go to desertriversaudubon.org.

