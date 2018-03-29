Pinal County gardeners end spring season with birds, bees, moths, more

Hummingbirds, orioles, honeybees, moths, butterflies and flies provide a critical horticultural service along with a dose of color and activity, and local gardeners can help make sure East Valley homeowners have the right plants to make their yards the first choice of pollinators.
Gardeners from Apache Junction and Gold Canyon volunteer with Pinal County Cooperative Extension and are knowledgeable in aloes, primrose, pipevine and other plants that attract the birds, bees and more. On Saturday, April 7, they will have the spring season finale of their outdoor workshops. The session will be 11 a.m. on the tree-shaded flagstone courtyard in front of the Smith Building at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 US 60, Superior.
The workshops are free to arboretum annual members and state parks pass holders. They are included with the $12.50 daily arboretum admission for others.
To learn more about the gardeners’ classes and volunteer work, call Carol, 602-438-4003, or email caparrott21@hotmail.com
