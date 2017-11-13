Pinal County Local Workforce Development Board’s committee webinar Nov. 15

An Arizona@Work Pinal County Local Workforce Development Board’s committee is to discuss its by-laws at a conference call/webinar at 3 p.m. Wednedsay, Nov. 15. The teleconference number and access code is with the agenda at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Housing/Documents/PWDC-Agenda11152017.pdf.
The committee is to review and revise its current by-laws (approved in June 2015) to ensure compliance with Workforce Arizona Council Policy “02-2015 – Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Local Governance” (Section G), according to the agenda.
Learn more at https://arizonaatwork.com/pinal-county/local-board-pinal-county.