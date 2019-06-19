Pizza Planet delivery truck pulls into Harkins Theatres

Pose for photos with Toy Story’s iconic Pizza Planet delivery truck. (Harkins)

Harkins has a special surprise for fans of Toy Story 4, which opens this week — guests will have a chance to pose for photos with Toy Story’s iconic Pizza Planet delivery truck at select theatre locations June 20-23.

Pose for photos with the Pizza Planet delivery truck on the following dates and locations:

  • 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Harkins Arizona Mills.
  • 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Harkins Queen Creek.
  • 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harkins Chandler Fashion.
  • 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Harkins Superstition Springs.

Tickets to Toy Story 4 are on sale at the box office and Harkins.com.

