Pruning 101 water-smart workshop Aug. 24 in Queen Creek

Trees and shrubs are the most important living elements of your landscape. Join an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture for an introductory presentation to learn the basics of pruning to keep your investments healthy, functional and looking great.

Pruning 101 water-smart workshop is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

“You will learn the art and science of good pruning, including how to prune young trees for good structure, the five types of pruning and when to use them, as well as how to avoid the two worst pruning mistakes,” according to a release. “You will leave this program ready to prune your own trees and shrubs with confidence and effectiveness,” it states.

All workshops/classes are free of charge to Town of Queen Creek utility customers, but advanced registration is required as space is limited. Register at QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.