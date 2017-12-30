Queen Creek agri-venues to bring in New Year tonight, Monday with events

Schnepf Farms and Queen Creek Olive Mill are offering local events to celebrate the arrival of 2018.
Schnepf Farms, Dec. 30
On Saturday, Dec. 30, New Year’s 2018 on the Farm at Schnepf Farms will ring in the new year with amusement rides, a fireworks display, concerts, ice skating, bonfires and s’mores, ice skating, a braid bar, train rides and more.
Entertainment will be performed by James the Mormon on the concert stage and by DJ Import and DJ Soloman.
Tickets start at $10 and may be purchased at the gate. Family passes are available. Early bird tickets are $5 and may be purchased online by clicking on the link at the bottom of the event website.
Admission includes entry into the farm, the family concert, the 4-acre corn maze, petting zoo, bonfires and fireworks show.
Additional fees will be charged for food, rides, hay ride, s’mores and ice-skating, according to the event website.
The family-friendly event takes place 4-10 p.m. Entertainment on the main stage will start at 5 p.m., with the concert to start at 9 p.m., according to the event website. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m., weather-permitting.
Schnepf Farms is at 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
Queen Creek Olive Mill, Jan. 1
On Monday, Jan. 1, Queen Creek Olive Mill will present its annual New Year’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission to this family- and pet-friendly event is free. Additional fees will be charged for food and beverages.
Entertainment will be performed by Notes from Neptune. There will be games in the grove.
A special brunch menu that includes breakfast pizzas will be served all day, according to the Queen Creek Olive Mill’s Facebook page. Reservations are not necessary.
Patrons may bring blankets and chairs. No outside food or beverage will be allowed.
Queen Creek Olive Mill is at 25062 S. Meridian Road.
For more information, visit its Facebook page.