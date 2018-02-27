Queen Creek Block Party takes over Town Center this weekend

Sports-themed activities and entertainment will take over Queen Creek’s Town Center Saturday, March 3.
The community event will take place noon-6 p.m. at the Town Center, Ellsworth Road between Ocotillo and Rittenhouse. Those who attend can participate in a range of events, including 3-on-3 soccer, 4-on-4 hockey and volleyball taking place every half hour.
Additional activities will be available for a fee, $1-$3, and include a dual-lane inflatable obstacle course, flag football, ping pong, putt-putt golf, a basketball zone and bounce house.
Those who would rather watch than participate can visit the demonstration stage for karate, yoga and other activities.
Grilling competitions will take place 1-3 p.m. with Old Ellsworth Brewing Company’s wing-eating contest at 2 p.m.
Live entertainment will be provided by On Opening Night, Garage Academy and the Sugar Skulls youth band. Food trucks and vendors will provide refreshments.
“It’s a fantastic time of year to be outside in Arizona, and this event is a great way to get kids off the couch, off the screen and into the sunshine,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.
“Whether you want your kids to find the perfect sport, or you just want to come out and show your team or community spirit, come down to Queen Creek’s Block Party for a celebration of sports, recreation and staying active.”
Go to QueenCreek.org/BlockParty.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly