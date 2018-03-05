Queen Creek Expo opens door to senior health options

Queen Creek’s Young at Heart Senior Health and Wellness Expo 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 14, at the recreation annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, offers opportunities for health screenings and more.
There also will be educational displays, information tables, community resources and demonstrations at the free event.
For more information regarding volunteer or sponsorship opportunities contact 480-358-3718 or kimberly.key@queencreek.org.
In addition to programs for seniors, the town’s recreation division offers a variety of classes for all ages.
Classes include dance, fitness, art, photography, preschool, tumbling, cheerleading, music, drama, sports and workshops.
For more, QueenCreek.org/Recreation.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly