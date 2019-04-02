Queen Creek Family Market April 13, 27
The Queen Creek Family Market is held outside the Queen Creek Branch Library at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. (queencreekfamilymarket.com)
Support local farmers and artisans at the Queen Creek Family Market outside the library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Food trucks, pony rides and more than 60 vendors are planned for the event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13 and 27.
Future events are Oct. 5 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23 and Dec. 14 and 21. Go to qcfamilymarket on Facebook or queencreekfamilymarket.com.
