Queen Creek horseman’s show selects judges

Judges will be coming to Queen Creek from Texas, Wyoming, California and Cave Creek for the Arizona Horseman’s Challenge and Expo, which will take place May 11-13 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.
Clay Harper out of southern California; Tom Hagwood, Wyoming; Larry Nelles, Cave Creek; and Greg Robinson from Texas have been selected to judge the competition.
Mr. Hagwood is a four- time champion of the Forth Worth Mustang Makeovers in Texas. He and his wife Arianne run a small cow outfit in northwestern Wyoming. “It takes a great horse to make a great trainer, and these ol’ mustangs have been great to us,” Mr. Hagwood stated in a release.
Mr. Nelles, originally out of Alberta, Canada, is training in Cave Creek. His career in horses started at 11 years old on a ranch in Canada. He trains year round at his ranch in Cave Creek, offering clinics nationwide as well as in France and Austria. “If I can show someone how to do something and they are successful, it makes me feel really good,” he said.
Mr. Robinson will travel from Texas to judge this year. He has a background in the Buckaroo, Vaquero style of horsemanship, and has been training professionally for decades, reining to team roping, and all aspects of ranch versatility. He has offered clinics throughout the country and worked with different breeds and disciplines.
Mr. Harper, founder of the American Horse Trainers Group, lives and trains horses at his ranch in southern California. He is a graduate of the John Lyons Certification Program. He specializes in fixing problem horses of all breeds and disciplines.
The Arizona Horseman’s Challenge and Expo is a three-day event that showcases the beauty, power and ability of equines. It hosts “some of the most accomplished horsemen of our time, professional trainers from all disciplines and incredible exhibitions that capture the spirit of the horse,” the release stated.
For more, www.azhcexpo.com.
