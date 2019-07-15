Queen Creek library events July 16-24 include an after-hours lock-in experience

Teen Tech Experts help answer tech questions 3:30-5 p.m. every Wednesday in July at the Queen Creek Branch Library. (File photo)

Attend a beginning level hip hop dance class (July 16), meet with Teen Tech Experts (every Wednesday in July) or try your hand at an after-hours lock-in experience (July 19), all at the Queen Creek Branch Library.

The library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closed Sundays and holidays. Go to mcldaz.org/custom/branches/queencreek.

Events in July at the library include:

10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday in July. Come to the Library for a “playcation” this summer. Several stations will offer opportunities for you and your child to explore and learn together while exploring your sense of play. HIP HOP DANCE: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Students ages 11-18 are invited to participate in a beginning level hip hop dance class taught by a local dance instructor. This is an opportunity for teens who are interested in hip hop dance but are not ready to commit to a full series of classes. Check out this dynamic art form. Registration is required.

: 3:30-5 p.m. every Wednesday in July. Let our Teen Tech Experts help answer your tech questions. They can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications. Drop in with your questions and/or device. BABY STEPS: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, July 18, 25 and 31. Join us as we share stories, finger plays, and movement to help baby wiggle, giggle and grow through brain-developing activities. This lap-sit program includes structured play and social time and is limited to babies aged 0 to 20 months with a parent or caregiver. One child per lap (unless twins or triplets).

