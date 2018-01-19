Queen Creek to offer free smart irrigation controller workshop to customers

Workshop offered free to Queen Creek utility customers; registration required

 

The town of Queen Creek will offer a free smart irrigation controller workshop on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

The class will demonstrate the efficiencies of the smart irrigation controller so residents can determine if a smart irrigation controller is the right fit for their home.

Smart controllers can prevent irrigation when it rains, apply more water to landscape during unexpected dry spells, and automatically adjust watering to reduce runoff from slopes, according to a press release.

The workshop will explain how the new technology can help save on landscape watering.

Salt River Project utility customers will have the opportunity to attend the free SRP Water Conservation Expo on March 3 and save up to 80 percent on a smart controller.

Learn more about the SRP Water Conservation Expo at SRPNet.com/Expo.

The smart irrigation controller workshop is offered free of charge to town of Queen Creek utility customers, but advanced registration is required as space is limited.

Registration is available online, by e-mail at ConservetheQC@queencreek.org or by phone at 480-358-3455.

For more information, visit the town’s website.

