Queen Creek Olive Mill to host fifth annual Canada Week

Canada Week will return Jan. 15-21 to the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road in Queen Creek.
It will make the fifth year the Olive Mill will welcome back its friends to the north with a weeklong celebration. Admission is free.
Weeklong food specials include Canadian favorites such as poutine, fried cheese curds, Molson beer and maple balsamic vinegar as well as Canadian sweets and treats.
In addition, there will be a party in the grove 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. It will include live music, Olive Oil 101 tours and food.
Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, No outside food or beverage will be allowed.
Pets will be allowed outside.
For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or visit the Queen Creek Olive Mill page on Facebook.