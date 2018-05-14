Queen Creek Town Council meets May 16

A $188,000 contract for improvements to the ballfields at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, is slated to be voted on in a consent agenda at the Wednesday, May 16, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
It begins at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The ballfields contract is work order No. 1 with Haydon Building Corp. through a job order contract with the city of Peoria, according to the meeting agenda.
Currently there are two baseball and two softball fields at the 13-year-old Desert Mountain Park, Marnie Schubert, communications, marketing and recreation director and Adam Robinson, recreation superintendent, said in a memo to the council.
At the fall 2018 opening of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, the town will have eight ballfields. It is being constructed at 196th Street and Appleby Road, near Ocotillo and Sossaman roads.
Desert Mountain Park is to be converted to all softball fields. The baseball leagues will move into the new facilities at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, according to the memo.
The improvements proposed for Desert Mountain Park include:
- Convert the two baseball fields to softball fields.
- Install two bullpens at 12’ x 60’ for teams to use as safe warm-up areas.
- Install small climber (play equipment) and poured rubber safety surfacing.
- Install large shade structure over play equipment.
- Install electric conduit, wiring and fixtures to each dugout at each field.
- Replace electric outlet at concession stand to meet code.
- Replace concession window.
The council is slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. May 16 for a closed-door executive session for the following:
- Discussion and consultation with the town attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding a possible development agreement with Fulton Homes – Barney Farms.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.
- Discussion and consultation with the town attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit – Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.
- Discussion and consultation with the town attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.
- Discussion and consultation with the town attorney for legal advice and to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorney regarding a notice of claim filed by Riggs Ellsworth 40 LLC and JMN Riggs 40 LLC.
- Discussion and consultation with the town attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding purchase of water credits.
- Discussion and consideration of the town manager’s evaluation.
In a consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on:
- expenditures over $25,000, including $125,000 to Vertech for well equipment; $250,000 to Ferguson for building and plumbing materials; $26,345 to Econolite for traffic control cabinet; and $76,000 to Climatec for fire systems and alarms.
- creating new street light improvement districts, including: No. 96, No. 2018-01 for Church Farm Parcel G2; No. 102, No. 2018-007 for Terravella Phase 1; No. 97, (No. 2018-002 for Gateway Quarter Parcel 1); No. 98, (No. 2018-003 Gateway Quarter Parcel 2); No. 99, (No. 2018-004 for Gateway Quarter Parcel 3); No. 100, (No. 2018-005 Gateway Quarter Parcel 4); and No. 101, (No. 2018-006 for Gateway Quarter Parcel 5).
- authorizing the purchase agreement with RDC Inc., in the amount not to exceed $37,000, including closing and other associated costs, for property at Sossaman Road and Twin Acres Drive, for the Mansel Carter Oasis Park/Sossaman Road Project No. A1803.
- authorizing the purchase agreement with Shane and Melinda Dyet, in an amount not to exceed $30,000 including closing and other associated costs, for property at Sossaman Road and Aster Drive, for the Mansel Carter Oasis Park/Sossaman Road (Project No. A1803).
- modifying Assessment No. 20.01.01 for improvement district No. 001 of the town of Queen Creek.
- job order with B&F Contracting for the construction of the Ellsworth and Rittenhouse water line in an amount not to exceed $42,034.
- purchase contracts with Goodmans Interiors, Swain Electric and BPG Technologies in an amount not to exceed $78,790 for workstation remodel services at the recreation annex.
- First amendment to town of Queen Creek contract with AZ Code Consultants in an amount not to exceed $47,000 for building safety plan review and inspection services.
- Intergovernmental agreement with Queen Creek Unified School District No. 95 and delegating to the town manager the authority to execute documents in connection with the Orchard Park quit claim deed for property at Orchard Ranch, southeast Corner of Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road.
- an amended power distribution easement to be granted to Salt River Project at Mansel Carter Oasis Park.
- one-year lease of premises at 22249 S. Ellsworth Road with Painting Wonderland LLC.
Items for discussion by the council include the 2018-23 Corporate Strategic Plan and presentations by Citizen Leadership Institute participants.
Ceremonial matters include: Citizen Leadership Institute graduation; recognition of Queen Creek High School Girls eighth-grade basketball team, for winning a conference title; recognition of Heritage Academy Junior High boys cross country team for winning an Arizona state title and the junior high co-ed soccer team for making the play-offs; recognition of Queen Creek High School High School sports teams, for winning Arizona state titles; and proclamations for Police Week and Public Works Week.
